Zacks: Brokerages Expect bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) Will Post Earnings of -$3.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($3.79) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($4.11) and the highest is ($3.02). bluebird bio reported earnings of ($2.72) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full year earnings of ($14.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.38) to ($13.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($15.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.37) to ($12.89). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($3.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,326.56% and a negative return on equity of 42.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.73) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, November 1st. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.56.

bluebird bio stock traded up $5.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.22. 742,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,711. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.88. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $71.42 and a 1 year high of $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.22.

In other news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $169,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kory James Wentworth sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total transaction of $36,758.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,112.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,697 shares of company stock worth $249,271. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 1.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 18,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 3.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 12.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

