Zacks: Brokerages Expect Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) to report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Compugen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Compugen posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compugen will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Compugen.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CGEN shares. BidaskClub raised Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of Compugen stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,599. The stock has a market cap of $301.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. Compugen has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.29.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGEN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Compugen by 424.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Compugen during the second quarter worth $43,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Compugen in the second quarter worth $45,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Compugen during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

