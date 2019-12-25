Zacks: Brokerages Expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) will report earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CRA International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.72. CRA International reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRA International will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $115.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.48 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRAI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CRA International in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of CRA International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

CRAI opened at $54.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CRA International has a 52 week low of $34.24 and a 52 week high of $56.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.40. The firm has a market cap of $423.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.45%.

In other CRA International news, Director William F. Concannon sold 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $35,792.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRAI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in CRA International by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 5.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 6.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 8.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 2.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

