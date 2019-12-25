Zacks: GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $15.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given GreenTree Hospitality Group an industry rank of 170 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GHG. CLSA set a $15.30 target price on shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.40 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHG. Dalton Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 33.9% during the second quarter. Dalton Investments LLC now owns 825,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 208,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 2,388.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 193,466 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,088,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares during the last quarter. TT International bought a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 23.1% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 59,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GHG opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average is $11.18. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.52.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.87 million during the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 40.10% and a return on equity of 24.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. GreenTree Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is 83.61%.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell.

