Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Diana Shipping from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:DSX opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.92. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.41.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 29.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 43,157 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 13,048 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 19.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,259,265 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 201,765 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Diana Shipping by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,928 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 218,203 shares in the last quarter. 32.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

