Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) to Hold

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GBCI. Stephens set a $40.00 target price on Glacier Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub raised Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $46.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.18. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $36.84 and a 1-year high of $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.27.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $174.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1,300.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 10.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

