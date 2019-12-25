Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) to Hold

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silk Road Medical Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has pioneered a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization. TCAR is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. Silk Road Medical Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

NASDAQ SILK traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.82. The company had a trading volume of 188,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,151. Silk Road Medical has a fifty-two week low of $27.83 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 10.61 and a quick ratio of 9.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.62.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.93 million. Silk Road Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will post -7.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $701,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,071,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Ruedy sold 32,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,224,436.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,626,382 shares of company stock worth $57,120,442.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

