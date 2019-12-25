Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) to Sell

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Therapeutics PLC is engaged in the discovery and development of drug to treat the fatal muscle wasting disease Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and infections caused by the bacteria C. difficile. Summit Therapeutics PLC is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SMMT. ValuEngine upgraded SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet cut SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price target on SUMMIT THERAPEU/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.88.

Shares of SMMT stock remained flat at $$1.45 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,834. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $46.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S had a negative return on equity of 59.95% and a negative net margin of 2,107.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that SUMMIT THERAPEU/S will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,501 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.57% of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SUMMIT THERAPEU/S

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

