Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) to Hold

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $9.50 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.22% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ericsson is actively pursuing three key areas — core business expansion, targeted growth, and cost and efficiency — to fuel growth. The company is witnessing strong momentum in its 5G business with new contracts, commercial launches and live networks. Ericsson believes technology and market investments, especially in 5G, automation and AI, are fundamental drivers for competitiveness. These form a key part of its strategy to fortify its business and reach targets for 2020 and 2022. However, its business is exposed to geopolitical uncertainties in its operating countries. It functions in a competitive environment, which comprises big multinational companies. Challenging macroeconomic conditions in the emerging markets are further acting as a deterrent for major investments by telecom giants, hurting Ericsson’s results.”

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on ERIC. Charter Equity raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.97.

ERIC stock opened at $8.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.82. The firm has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.33 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $10.46.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $57.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 578.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 129.2% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the second quarter worth about $96,000. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.