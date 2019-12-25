Zacks Investment Research Lowers Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BeyondSpring Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of cancer therapies. The Company’s lead product consists of into a Phase 3 clinical trial as a direct anticancer agent in non-small cell lung cancer and a Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the prevention of chemotherapy-induced Neutropenia. BeyondSpring Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other research firms have also commented on BYSI. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Beyondspring in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Beyondspring from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Beyondspring in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beyondspring currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYSI opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. Beyondspring has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $24.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $403.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beyondspring will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Beyondspring in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beyondspring during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Beyondspring by 49.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Beyondspring during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Beyondspring by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 5.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beyondspring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

