Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) to Hold

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCORP, INC. is a holding company for Home Bank. Home Bancorp has not commenced operations and has no assets. Home Bank is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. Home Bank is a community oriented savings bank offering a range of deposit and loan products, primarily to individuals, families and small to mid-sized businesses located in its market area as well as contiguous markets in south central Louisiana. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HBCP. BidaskClub cut shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Shares of Home Bancorp stock opened at $39.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.87. The company has a market capitalization of $371.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Home Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $40.80.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $25.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.16 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Chris P. Rader purchased 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.40 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 39.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

