Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) to “Hold”

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.86% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lionsgate is expected to benefit from increased premium programming and Starz subscriber growth in the near term. The availability of Starz on Hulu, in addition to DirecTV Now, YouTube TV and Sling, is a key catalyst. Additionally, partnerships with the likes of Amazon in the United Kingdom and Airtel in India are a positive. Further, investments in e-sports and mobile gaming are expected to diversify the company’s revenue sources in the long haul. However, continued investment in Starz is expected to hurt profits and keep margins under pressure at least in the near term. Additionally, increasing investments in content and marketing are expected to remain overhangs. The company’s shares have significantly underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Get Lions Gate Entertainment alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Lions Gate Entertainment in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Lions Gate Entertainment from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock opened at $10.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.58.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Lions Gate Entertainment had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.67 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lions Gate Entertainment will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.