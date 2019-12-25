Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) to “Buy”

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $44.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.75% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MutualFirst Financial, Inc. is the holding company of Mutual Federal Savings Bank. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on MFSF. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of MFSF stock opened at $39.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.78. MutualFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $40.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.54 million, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.84.

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.90 million. MutualFirst Financial had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 10.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that MutualFirst Financial will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Wayne Heeter sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $479,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,415.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher D. Cook sold 20,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $818,644.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,887.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,102 shares of company stock worth $1,558,875 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 570,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,417,000 after acquiring an additional 20,405 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 289,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,864,000 after purchasing an additional 14,196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 149,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in MutualFirst Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 74,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

MutualFirst Financial Company Profile

MutualFirst Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to-four family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

