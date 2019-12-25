Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) to “Buy”

Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $42.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.78% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PRUDENTIAL PLC provides retail financial products and services and fund management to many millions of customers worldwide. Their commitment to the shareholders who own Prudential is to maximise the value over time of their investment. They do this by investing for the long term to develop and bring out the best in their people and their businesses to produce superior products and services, and hence superior financial returns. Their aim is to deliver top quartile performance among their international peer group in terms of total shareholder returns. “

PUK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Macquarie assumed coverage on Prudential Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prudential Public in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of PUK stock opened at $37.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.47. Prudential Public has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.96.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Public in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Public during the 3rd quarter valued at about $483,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Prudential Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,557,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Prudential Public by 20.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prudential Public

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

