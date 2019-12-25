Zacks: Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $14.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Marine Products an industry rank of 12 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Marine Products alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Marine Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

MPX stock opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. Marine Products has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $18.65. The firm has a market cap of $522.31 million, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.86.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $72.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.62 million. Marine Products had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 37.89%. Equities analysts forecast that Marine Products will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Marine Products by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marine Products by 72.9% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 13,741 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marine Products by 11.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marine Products in the first quarter worth about $884,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. 14.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marine Products (MPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.