Zacks: UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Given $54.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $54.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.60 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned UFP Technologies an industry rank of 159 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

UFPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UFP Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $49.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.00. UFP Technologies has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $370.30 million, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.00.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $49.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that UFP Technologies will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 7,246 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $308,317.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $227,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,875.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,687 shares of company stock worth $2,715,999 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 302.9% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 201,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,367,000 after purchasing an additional 151,161 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in UFP Technologies by 61.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after buying an additional 76,557 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in UFP Technologies by 17.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,462,000 after buying an additional 61,634 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UFP Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,934,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in UFP Technologies by 13.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,301,000 after acquiring an additional 47,901 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UFP Technologies (UFPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.