Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $212.77

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $212.77 and traded as high as $260.12. Zebra Technologies shares last traded at $257.06, with a volume of 39,368 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.38.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew K. Ludwick sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total transaction of $118,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at $475,205.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.23, for a total value of $7,146,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,546,066.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,960 shares of company stock worth $15,344,318 over the last ninety days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 479.3% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

