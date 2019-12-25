Zen Protocol Price Reaches $0.0219 (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0219 or 0.00000301 BTC on major exchanges. Zen Protocol has a market capitalization of $495,603.00 and approximately $746.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zen Protocol has traded 31.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013820 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00181663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.41 or 0.01191884 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038640 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025176 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00118839 BTC.

About Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol (CRYPTO:ZP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

Zen Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

