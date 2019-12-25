Zoom Telephonics (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.93

Zoom Telephonics Inc (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.93 and traded as high as $1.45. Zoom Telephonics shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 1,160 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zoom Telephonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94.

Zoom Telephonics (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.87 million for the quarter. Zoom Telephonics had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 55.69%.

Zoom Telephonics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZMTP)

Zoom Telephonics, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and supports Internet access and other communications-related products in North America and internationally. It provides cable modems, asymmetrical digital subscriber line modems, mobile broadband modems and routers, dial-up modems, local area network products, mobile broadband sensors, embedded modems, ISDN modems, telephone dialers, wireless and wired networking equipment, phone jacks and AC power adapters, and language-related specifics.

