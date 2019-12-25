ZPER Price Up 41% Over Last 7 Days (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last seven days, ZPER has traded up 41% against the U.S. dollar. One ZPER token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Coinsuper, Bit-Z and Liquid. ZPER has a market cap of $899,727.00 and $1,651.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007687 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00049249 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00325864 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013843 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003409 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015011 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 57% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009989 BTC.

ZPER Profile

ZPER (ZPR) is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,902,816 tokens. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io.

ZPER Token Trading

ZPER can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bit-Z, Coinsuper, BitForex, Liquid and Allbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

