ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.13

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.13 and last traded at $23.13, with a volume of 128874 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.91.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTO. ValuEngine upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 45,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile (NYSE:ZTO)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.