$0.06 EPS Expected for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for HealthStream’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.07. HealthStream reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.91 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on HSTM. ValuEngine cut HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on HealthStream in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

HSTM traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,190. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $23.06 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $905.67 million, a PE ratio of 64.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day moving average is $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

In other news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 6,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $181,600.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,420.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in HealthStream by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in HealthStream during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 412.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

