-$0.06 EPS Expected for Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU) to report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Qumu’s earnings. Qumu reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qumu will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.46) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Qumu.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Qumu had a negative net margin of 18.14% and a negative return on equity of 68.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

In other news, CEO Vern Hanzlik acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Harbert Discovery Fund Gp, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Insiders purchased 136,000 shares of company stock worth $340,000 in the last 90 days. 23.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qumu during the 3rd quarter worth $302,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qumu during the 2nd quarter worth $433,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Qumu by 135.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 144,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Qumu by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 23,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUMU traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.57. 10,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,535. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Qumu has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $4.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18. The firm has a market cap of $32.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.24.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

