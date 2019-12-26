$0.10 EPS Expected for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) will report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Haymaker Acquisition’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.10. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haymaker Acquisition will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Haymaker Acquisition.

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.58 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OSW. Nomura lowered Haymaker Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haymaker Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Haymaker Acquisition from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Haymaker Acquisition currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Shares of NYSE:OSW traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $16.94. The company had a trading volume of 379 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,292. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.54. Haymaker Acquisition has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $17.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 113,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.19% of Haymaker Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

