$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA’s earnings. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 340%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.10). Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $230.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BVN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

NYSE BVN traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.30. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 11.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,697,725 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $261,680,000 after buying an additional 1,614,428 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,458,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 48.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,758,433 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,693,000 after acquiring an additional 576,982 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,082,487 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $134,734,000 after acquiring an additional 443,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,613,000. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

