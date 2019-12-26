$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) to report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Endava’s earnings. Endava posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Endava will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Endava had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $98.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.66 million.

Several brokerages have commented on DAVA. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Endava from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Endava in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Endava from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Endava from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 333.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,722,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,543 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Endava by 262.1% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,397,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,245,000 after buying an additional 1,011,684 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Endava by 341.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 716,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,825,000 after buying an additional 554,197 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Endava by 38.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 667,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after buying an additional 186,862 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Endava by 119.6% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 625,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,187,000 after buying an additional 340,825 shares during the period. 27.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DAVA traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,863. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.44 and its 200-day moving average is $40.24.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

