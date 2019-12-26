$0.77 EPS Expected for PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) to report earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PC Connection’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. PC Connection posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PC Connection will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PC Connection.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $729.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.20 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNXN. ValuEngine lowered PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Sidoti set a $47.00 target price on PC Connection and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

NASDAQ:CNXN traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,691. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.27. PC Connection has a 1 year low of $27.48 and a 1 year high of $52.69.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 17,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total transaction of $897,207.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,542,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total transaction of $75,915.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 110,926 shares in the company, valued at $5,755,950.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,039 shares of company stock worth $1,791,365 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in PC Connection in the 2nd quarter worth about $471,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in PC Connection by 61.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 273,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,561,000 after purchasing an additional 104,482 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in PC Connection during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in PC Connection by 2.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PC Connection by 3.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

