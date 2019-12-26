$1.19 EPS Expected for NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) will report earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15. NetApp posted earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetApp will report full-year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 95.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTAP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America set a $56.00 target price on NetApp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on NetApp from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Standpoint Research raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on NetApp from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.85.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,011. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. NetApp has a 52 week low of $44.55 and a 52 week high of $78.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.33 and its 200 day moving average is $56.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $173,061.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 1,256.9% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in NetApp in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in NetApp by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 817 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its position in NetApp by 239.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 922 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 291.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

