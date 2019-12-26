$1.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) will report earnings of $1.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the highest is $1.28. M.D.C. posted earnings per share of $1.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full-year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.08). M.D.C. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $750.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. M.D.C.’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDC. Raymond James raised shares of M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cfra upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zelman & Associates lowered M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on M.D.C. from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. M.D.C. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 61.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after buying an additional 85,920 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in M.D.C. by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in M.D.C. by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in M.D.C. by 5.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 305.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 312,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 464,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,005. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.53. The company has a current ratio of 9.08, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. M.D.C. has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $46.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

