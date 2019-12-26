$1.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) to announce earnings per share of $1.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for TopBuild’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the lowest is $1.36. TopBuild posted earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full year earnings of $5.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $682.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLD shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on TopBuild from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on TopBuild from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TopBuild has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.80.

In other TopBuild news, CEO Gerald Volas sold 23,988 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.97, for a total transaction of $2,589,984.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,667,705.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $62,332.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,407. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,212 shares of company stock worth $3,158,146 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 364.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 171,813 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 909,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,263,000 after buying an additional 366,828 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 75,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in TopBuild by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 20,931 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BLD traded down $1.89 on Thursday, reaching $102.06. 2,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $41.27 and a 52 week high of $113.74.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

