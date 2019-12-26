$142.82 Million in Sales Expected for Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) will report $142.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Pattern Energy Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $143.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $142.63 million. Pattern Energy Group posted sales of $113.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Pattern Energy Group will report full year sales of $528.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $491.00 million to $543.07 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $589.60 million, with estimates ranging from $574.70 million to $617.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pattern Energy Group.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.31). Pattern Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Pattern Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pattern Energy Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial cut shares of Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $26.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.75 price objective on shares of Pattern Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Pattern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.31.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pattern Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Pattern Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pattern Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pattern Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $71,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEGI traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.12. The stock had a trading volume of 65,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Pattern Energy Group has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.422 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Pattern Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 116.55%.

Pattern Energy Group Company Profile

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

