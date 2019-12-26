$19.27 Million in Sales Expected for Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) will report sales of $19.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cerus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.30 million and the lowest is $19.23 million. Cerus reported sales of $16.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerus will report full year sales of $72.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $72.96 million to $73.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $87.40 million, with estimates ranging from $85.60 million to $89.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cerus.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative net margin of 100.38% and a negative return on equity of 100.59%. The business had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Cerus’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CERS. BTIG Research raised Cerus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

Shares of CERS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.36. The company had a trading volume of 10,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,680. The firm has a market cap of $603.38 million, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Cerus has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $6.88.

In other news, Director Gail Schulze sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $62,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,731.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerus by 9.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Cerus by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Cerus by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Cerus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cerus by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

