$2.96 Billion in Sales Expected for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) to announce $2.96 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $2.99 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper reported sales of $2.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year sales of $11.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.13 billion to $11.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $11.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.42 billion to $11.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Keurig Dr Pepper.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KDP. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, September 27th. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 target price on Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.37.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.02 per share, with a total value of $43,530.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,089.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Beth Denooyer acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.83 per share, with a total value of $187,395.00. Insiders have bought a total of 77,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,206,215 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 105,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 45.2% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $28.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,022. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day moving average of $28.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 57.69%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.