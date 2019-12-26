$2.96 Billion in Sales Expected for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2019

Brokerages expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) to announce $2.96 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $2.99 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper reported sales of $2.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year sales of $11.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.13 billion to $11.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $11.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.42 billion to $11.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KDP. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, September 27th. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 target price on Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.37.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.02 per share, with a total value of $43,530.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,089.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Beth Denooyer acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.83 per share, with a total value of $187,395.00. Insiders have bought a total of 77,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,206,215 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 105,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 45.2% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $28.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,022. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day moving average of $28.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 57.69%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.