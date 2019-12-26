$3.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) will report $3.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.00 billion. Quanta Services reported sales of $3.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full-year sales of $12.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.00 billion to $12.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.59 billion to $13.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

PWR stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,607. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $27.97 and a 12 month high of $44.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.33. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $252,809.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,057.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $120,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 60.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter worth $61,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

