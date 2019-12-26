360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) Trading 5.2% Higher

Shares of 360 Finance Inc (NASDAQ:QFIN) traded up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.57 and last traded at $9.51, 619,900 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 92% from the average session volume of 323,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.14. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 3.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QFIN. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of 360 Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 360 Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in 360 Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in 360 Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in 360 Finance during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

360 Finance Company Profile (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 Finance, Inc operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

