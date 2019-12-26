$492.63 Million in Sales Expected for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) to report $492.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Teradata’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $472.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $550.93 million. Teradata reported sales of $588.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradata will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Teradata.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.62 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

TDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Teradata from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cowen lowered Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America cut Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Teradata from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

In other news, CFO Mark Culhane bought 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,910. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Martyn Etherington purchased 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.43 per share, for a total transaction of $113,649.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Teradata by 25.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Teradata by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Teradata by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 32,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDC stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $27.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.65 and its 200-day moving average is $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.27. Teradata has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $49.42.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

