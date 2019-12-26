$605.24 Million in Sales Expected for Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) will report sales of $605.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Verso’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $602.00 million to $608.48 million. Verso reported sales of $695.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verso will report full-year sales of $2.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Verso.

Get Verso alerts:

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $1.02. The business had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.70 million. Verso had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 15.45%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VRS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Verso from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verso by 3,665.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 455,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after acquiring an additional 443,485 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Verso by 38.5% during the second quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,331,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,361,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verso by 11.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,132,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,680,000 after purchasing an additional 327,462 shares during the period. Moab Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Verso by 203.6% in the third quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 443,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 297,542 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Verso by 129.5% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 520,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 293,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VRS opened at $17.84 on Thursday. Verso has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $619.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.21.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verso (VRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.