$72.23 Million in Sales Expected for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will post sales of $72.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.60 million and the lowest is $70.89 million. Chatham Lodging Trust posted sales of $77.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $324.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $321.62 million to $327.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $326.36 million, with estimates ranging from $318.15 million to $334.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.36). Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $90.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.05 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CLDT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at $1,605,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CLDT traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.40. The stock had a trading volume of 398 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.03. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $16.29 and a 12 month high of $21.74. The company has a market capitalization of $864.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.69%.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

