$729.60 Million in Sales Expected for Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) to announce sales of $729.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CAE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $744.04 million and the lowest is $715.16 million. CAE posted sales of $617.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAE will report full year sales of $2.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CAE.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $896.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.51 million. CAE had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised CAE from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on CAE from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CAE by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in CAE by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in CAE in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Integre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CAE in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in CAE in the second quarter worth about $231,000. 49.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAE traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81. CAE has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $28.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from CAE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. CAE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.74%.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CAE (CAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.