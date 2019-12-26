$76.49 Million in Sales Expected for e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) to post sales of $76.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $74.60 million to $81.57 million. e.l.f. Beauty reported sales of $78.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full year sales of $271.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $268.41 million to $276.45 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $287.08 million, with estimates ranging from $281.83 million to $299.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $67.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ELF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.70.

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 3,565,550 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $56,086,101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 22,753 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $409,326.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,808,790 shares of company stock valued at $60,376,934. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ELF opened at $15.81 on Thursday. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $784.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a PEG ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.21.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

