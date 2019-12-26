$77.77 Million in Sales Expected for Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) will report $77.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Blackline’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $78.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.30 million. Blackline posted sales of $62.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackline will report full year sales of $286.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $286.10 million to $286.85 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $346.73 million, with estimates ranging from $343.70 million to $349.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Blackline.

Get Blackline alerts:

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $74.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Blackline from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. First Analysis started coverage on Blackline in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Blackline in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Blackline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $52.42 on Thursday. Blackline has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $56.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 30,000 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $1,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,747.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 4,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,941 shares of company stock worth $3,433,496. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Blackline by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Blackline by 4.1% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 7,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackline by 0.6% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Blackline by 14.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its stake in shares of Blackline by 7.8% in the third quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 5,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackline Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackline (BL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.