$821.83 Million in Sales Expected for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) to post sales of $821.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $816.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $829.24 million. Ciena reported sales of $778.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciena will report full year sales of $3.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Ciena had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CIEN has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley set a $56.00 target price on shares of Ciena and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Dougherty & Co upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ciena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.65.

Shares of NYSE CIEN traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.80. 13,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,794,789. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06. Ciena has a 52-week low of $30.77 and a 52-week high of $46.78.

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $75,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $3,666,260.00. Insiders sold a total of 101,762 shares of company stock worth $5,308,120 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Ciena by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Ciena by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ciena by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 6.0% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

