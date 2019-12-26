ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.28.

ABB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group raised ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. DZ Bank cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on ABB in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of NYSE:ABB traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $23.99. 36,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,203,587. ABB has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $24.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.18.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ABB will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ABB during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 54.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in ABB by 461.3% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

