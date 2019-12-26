Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Shares Gap Up to $3.63

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.95, but opened at $3.63. Abeona Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.58, with a volume of 58,843 shares changing hands.

ABEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.30.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. Equities analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $86,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 123.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 31,883 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,312,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 635,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 22,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 16,234 shares during the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

