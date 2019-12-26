Ability (NASDAQ:ABIL) Trading Down 32.1%

Ability Inc (NASDAQ:ABIL)’s share price was down 32.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.36, approximately 920,200 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 310% from the average daily volume of 224,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Ability from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Ability alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.65.

Ability Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABIL)

Ability Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides interception, geolocation, and cyber intelligence products and solutions for security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement agencies, and homeland security agencies worldwide. It specializes in off-air interception of voice, SMS, and data communication from cellular and satellite communication networks; and deciphering solutions for cellular and satellite communications.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ability Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ability and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.