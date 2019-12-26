Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of ARAY opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. Accuray has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $5.40.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Accuray had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $89.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accuray will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joshua Levine sold 28,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $73,291.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,074.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 25,000 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,380.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,839 shares of company stock worth $219,417. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Accuray by 80.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,269,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,363 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,785,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Accuray during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,766,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accuray by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,755,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,665,000 after purchasing an additional 384,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Accuray by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 860,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 355,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

