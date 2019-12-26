AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $12.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned AdaptHealth an industry rank of 98 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

AHCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Shares of AHCO stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,042. The company has a market capitalization of $325.00 million, a P/E ratio of 130.70, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.09. AdaptHealth has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $12.77.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

