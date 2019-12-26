Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAP. Citigroup upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down from $162.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.67.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $160.57 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $130.09 and a fifty-two week high of $182.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3,687.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

