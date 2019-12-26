Advance Gold (CVE:AAX) Trading 50% Higher

Advance Gold Corp (CVE:AAX)’s stock price shot up 50% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, 394,440 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 566% from the average session volume of 59,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56.

Advance Gold (CVE:AAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Advance Gold Company Profile (CVE:AAX)

Advance Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Canada, Kenya, and Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Tabasquena silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; a 100% interest in the Venaditas silver project located in Ojocaliente, Mexico; and a 13.5% interest in the Kakamega advanced gold project located in Kenya, East Africa.

