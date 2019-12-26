AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration (OTCMKTS:ASNB) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.14

Shares of AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration (OTCMKTS:ASNB) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and traded as high as $0.18. AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 82,208 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

The company has a market cap of $3.76 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of -2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.31.

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASNB)

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corp. engages in the development of polymer materials which provide critical characteristics in the design and development of medical devices. Its biomaterials are used in devices that are designed for treating a range of anatomical sites and disease states. Its products include ChronoFlex, ChronoSil, HydroMed, HydroThane, and PolyBlend.

